London stocks gain as 'careful' UK easing begins

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London-listed stocks rose on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on a revival in business activity, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlining plans to gradually ease some coronavirus-induced lockdown measures.

FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 rises 1.2%

While Johnson said on Sunday the lockdown will not end yet, he announced a limited easing of restrictions, including allowing people to exercise outside more often and encouraging some people to return to work.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE climbed 0.9% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 1.2%, as traders returning from a long weekend also caught up with strong gains in Europe on Friday, driven by an easing in U.S.-China tensions.

On a slow company news day, early gains were driven by battered life insurers .FTNMX8570, banks .FTNMX8350 and miners .FTNMX1770.

EazyJet Plc EZJ.L, however, tumbled 4.2% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as Johnson said the UK would soon need to quarantine people coming into the country by air to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

