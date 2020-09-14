London stocks gain as AstraZeneca resumes vaccine trials

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 rises 0.6%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

Sept 14 (Reuters) - UK shares rose on Monday as drugmaker AstraZeneca resumed trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, while Brexit fears simmered ahead of a parliament vote on a plan to break international law by breaching parts of the divorce treaty with the European Union.

The House of Commons will debate the Internal Market Bill, which the EU has demanded Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrap by the end of September. After the debate, lawmakers will decide if it should go to the next stage.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.6% in early trading, with a 0.8% gain for AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L among the top boosts to the index.

The drugmaker said over the weekend it had resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.3%, with Oxford BioMedica OXB.L leading gains.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.