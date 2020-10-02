US Markets
London stocks follow Europe lower as Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

FTSE 100 falls 1.1%, FTSE 250 down 0.8%

Oct 2 (Reuters) - London-listed shares fell on Friday, tracking losses in global stock markets after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with domestic investors also staying cautious on an uncertain outlook for Brexit.

Trump said on Friday he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, raising concerns about the impact on his presidential campaign less than five weeks before the election.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 1.1% and was on track to record its third consecutive weekly decline.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.8%, with rising COVID-19 infections and fresh lockdown fears in the UK also dampening sentiment.

The British Chamber of Commerce said on Friday many more British companies reported a fall in sales over the past three months than the ones who experienced an upswing, despite the lifting of most coronavirus restrictions.

