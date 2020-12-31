NG

London stocks fall on wider lockdowns; Britain exits EU's orbit

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London stocks fell in thin trade on Thursday as the United Kingdom widened restrictions to stem a new variant of the coronavirus that is raging across the country, and as it exits the European Union's orbit for an uncertain Brexit future.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 down 1.6%, FTSE 250 off 0.6%

Dec 31 (Reuters) - London stocks fell in thin trade on Thursday as the United Kingdom widened restrictions to stem a new variant of the coronavirus that is raging across the country, and as it exits the European Union's orbit for an uncertain Brexit future.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE lost 1.6%, on course to end the year down more than 14% and underperforming its European peers by a wide margin on concerns about Brexit and a surge in virus cases.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, was down 0.6%, falling for a second consecutive session.

The United Kingdom exits the European Union at the stroke of midnight in Brussels, or 2300 London time (GMT), when Britain leaves de-facto membership that continued after it formally left the bloc on Jan. 31.

Real estate agent Countrywide CWD.L jumped 14% after accepting realty management firm Connells Ltd's sweetened buyout offer, which gives it an enterprise value of about 223.1 million pounds ($304.06 million).

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More