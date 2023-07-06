London stocks fall at open as rate hike worries grip

By 0705 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.8%, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC lost 0.6%.

Currys CURY.L slipped 8.3% after the electricals retailer reported a 38% slump in full year profit.

Adding to the selling pressure, minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting showed "almost all" officials agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting as a way to buy time and assess whether further rate hikes would be needed.

China-exposed bank HSBC HSBA.L and insurer Prudential PRU.L lost 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively, on elevated Sino-U.S. tensions.

Industrial metal miners .FTNMX551020 fell 1.3% as prices of most base metals came under pressure. MET/L

United Utilities UU.L climbed 2.4% after Morgan Stanley raised the water utility firm's rating to "overweight" from "equal-weight."

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

