News & Insights

PRU

London stocks fall at open as rate hike worries grip

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

July 06, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 0705 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.8%, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index .FTMC lost 0.6%.

Currys CURY.L slipped 8.3% after the electricals retailer reported a 38% slump in full year profit.

Adding to the selling pressure, minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting showed "almost all" officials agreed to hold interest rates steady at the June meeting as a way to buy time and assess whether further rate hikes would be needed.

China-exposed bank HSBC HSBA.L and insurer Prudential PRU.L lost 1.1% and 1.4%, respectively, on elevated Sino-U.S. tensions.

Industrial metal miners .FTNMX551020 fell 1.3% as prices of most base metals came under pressure. MET/L

United Utilities UU.L climbed 2.4% after Morgan Stanley raised the water utility firm's rating to "overweight" from "equal-weight."

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRU
NG
PG
NL
PL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.