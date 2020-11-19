NG

London stocks fall as Brexit, virus concerns weigh; Naked Wines shines

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London stocks fell on Thursday as a stalemate over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already faltering domestic economic recovery.

FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 falls 0.5%

The blue-chip index .FTSE slipped 0.7%, dragged lower by bank .FTNMX8350, energy .FTNMX0530 and mining .FTNMX1770 stocks.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, lost 0.5%, after a report said Europe's leaders are set to demand no-deal plans amid fears that trade negotiations are dragging, and that an agreement could be finalised as early as Monday.

In company news, Naked Wines Plc WINEW.L added 6.2% after it reported a near 80% jump in first-half revenue and raised its annual sales forecast as lockdowns boost wine sales.

