London stocks drop as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike

April 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, snapping an eight-day rally as consumer prices fell less than expected, boosting bets for one more rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) at its May monetary policy meeting.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.3%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was down 0.5%, as of 0708 GMT.

Data showed Britain now has Western Europe's highest rate of consumer price inflation, after it fell by less than expected in March to 10.1% from February's 10.4%.

Traders now see a 95.3% in a 25-basis-point hike in May, with interest rates peaking in November. 0#BOEWATCH

Leading declines, AntofagastaANTO.L fell 2.7% after the Chilean miner's copper output fell in the March quarter from the previous three months due to lower water availability and reduced ore grades.

Industrial miners .FTNMX551020 were down 1.1%.

