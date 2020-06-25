London stocks drop as pandemic's corporate damage grows; NSF crashes

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 1.3%, FTSE 250 off 1.4%

June 25 (Reuters) - London-listed shares dropped for a second straight day on Thursday as the latest round of corporate earnings reports underlined the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, with lender Non-Standard Finance crashing after warning of going concern risks.

The company NSF.L tumbled 33.9% to a record low after saying the coronavirus crisis had halted lending, compounding the lender's woes after its failed attempt to gain scale by buying rival Provident Financial Plc PFG.L.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 1.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC 1.4%, tracking a slide in global equity markets on fears of more disruptions to business activity as cases of the novel coronavirus continued to surge.

Battered auto .FTNMX3350, travel and leisure .FTNMX5750 and banking stocks .FTNMX8350 fell between 1.4% and 1.9%, with no stocks on the FTSE 100 trading higher.

Low-budget air carrier eazyJet EZJ.L fell 5.8% a day after reporting a bigger loss for the first half of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said on Thursday it had raised $520 million through a share placing to shore up liquidity.

