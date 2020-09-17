NG

London stocks drop ahead of BoE meet after Fed disappoints

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London-listed shares tracked declines in Asian stock markets on Thursday as the lack of new stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve left investors disappointed ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting.

FTSE 100 down 1.0%, FTSE 250 down 0.7%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC were down 1.0% and 0.7%, respectively, with miners .FTNMX1770 and automakers .FTNMX3350 leading the declines.

Tech-focussed investment firms were among the biggest drags on the FTSE 250 following another sell-off in U.S. technology stocks on Wednesday. .N

All eyes later in the day will be on a Bank of England meeting, where the central bank is expected to signal yet more stimulus as the economy heads for a jump in unemployment and a possible Brexit shock.

In company news, gambling software maker Playtech PTEC.L crashed 6.7% after it posted a lower first-half profit on Thursday, hit by store closures and sports events cancellations due to coronavirus-led curbs.

British clothing retailer Next NXT.L added 3.4% after it raised its profit outlook for the second time in two months as it reported strong recent trading.

