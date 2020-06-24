London stocks dip on second virus wave fears

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) * FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 off 0.1% June 24 (Reuters) - London stocks retreated on Wednesday as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic, while builder Crest Nicholson tumbled after issuing a grim forecast for the year. The homebuilder <CRST.L> fell 2.9% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 as it posted a first-half pretax loss and said it expected annual adjusted pretax profit to fall around 60% to 70% due to coronavirus-led disruptions. [nL4N2E11KR] The blue-chip FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was down 0.5% and the domestically focussed FTSE 250 <.FTMC> 0.1%, with financial, consumer staple and industrial stocks among the biggest drags. A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson further relaxed a coronavirus-induced lockdown, top medics warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the new coronavirus are likely and a second wave is a real risk. [nL8N2E10WE] In a bright spot, Mr Kipling cakes maker Premier Foods Plc <PFD.L> rose 2% after forecasting revenue and trading profit for the new year to be above current estimates. [nL4N2E11HI] (Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;)) (( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: <0#.FTS6> techMARK 100 index: <.FTT1X> FTSE futures: <0#FFI:> Gilt futures: <0#FLG:> Smallcap index: <.FTSC> FTSE 250 index: <.FTMC> FTSE 350 index: <.FTLC> Market digest: <.AD.L> Top 10 by vol: <.AV.L> Top price gainers: <.NG.L> Top % gainers: <.PG.L> Top price losers: <.NL.L> Top % losers: <.PL.L> * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT] and [GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: <UKEQ> By sector: <FTAX> * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ <EUR/EQUITY> FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... <.FTEU3> DJ STOXX index................................... <.STOXX> Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ <.PGL.STOXXS> Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... <.PGL.STOXXES> Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. <.PGL.FTEU3S> Top 25 European pct gainers.................... <.PG.PEUR> Top 25 European pct losers..................... <.PL.PEUR>)) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.