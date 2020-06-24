PFD

London stocks dip on second virus wave fears

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London stocks retreated on Wednesday as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic, while builder Crest Nicholson tumbled after issuing a grim forecast for the year.

 (For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon
news window)
    * FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 off 0.1%

    June 24 (Reuters) - London stocks retreated on Wednesday as
a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded
fears of a second wave of the pandemic, while builder Crest
Nicholson tumbled after issuing a grim forecast for the year.
    The homebuilder <CRST.L> fell 2.9% to the bottom of the FTSE
250 as it posted a first-half pretax loss and said it expected
annual adjusted pretax profit to fall around 60% to 70% due to
coronavirus-led disruptions. [nL4N2E11KR]
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was down 0.5% and the
domestically focussed FTSE 250 <.FTMC> 0.1%, with financial,
consumer staple and industrial stocks among the biggest drags.
    A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson further relaxed a
coronavirus-induced lockdown, top medics warned British
political parties that local flare-ups of the new coronavirus
are likely and a second wave is a real risk. [nL8N2E10WE]
    In a bright spot, Mr Kipling cakes maker Premier Foods Plc
<PFD.L> rose 2% after forecasting revenue and trading profit for
the new year to be above current estimates. [nL4N2E11HI]

 (Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
 ((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
 
(( 
For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * 
 UK stock report     [.L]    
 FTSE index:         <0#.FTS6> 
 techMARK 100 index: <.FTT1X>         FTSE futures:     <0#FFI:> 
 Gilt futures:       <0#FLG:>         Smallcap index:    <.FTSC> 
 FTSE 250 index:     <.FTMC>          FTSE 350 index:    <.FTLC> 
 Market digest:      <.AD.L>          Top 10 by vol:     <.AV.L> 
 Top price gainers:  <.NG.L>          Top % gainers:     <.PG.L> 
 Top price losers:   <.NL.L>          Top % losers:      <.PL.L> 
 
 
 * For related news, click on - *
 UK hot stocks:      [HOT] and [GB]     Wall Street:          [.N]
 Gilts report:       [GB/]            Euro bond report [GVD/EUR]
 Pan European stock report: [.EU]
 Tokyo stocks:       [.T]             HK stocks:           [.HK]
 Sterling report:    [GBP/]           Dollar report:      [USD/]
 
 
 * For company prices, click on - *
 Company directory:  <UKEQ>          By sector:          <FTAX> 
 
 
 * For pan-European market data, click on - *
 European Equities speed guide................ <EUR/EQUITY> 
 FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... <.FTEU3> 
 DJ STOXX index................................... <.STOXX> 
 Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ <.PGL.STOXXS> 
 Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... <.PGL.STOXXES> 
 Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. <.PGL.FTEU3S> 
 Top 25 European pct gainers.................... <.PG.PEUR> 
 Top 25 European pct losers..................... <.PL.PEUR>))

Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFD NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters