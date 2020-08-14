EZJ

London stocks dip on faltering China data; easyJet slumps

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

London-listed shares retreated on Friday as a surprise dip in Chinese retail sales dashed hopes for a swift post-pandemic recovery, taking the shine off a strong week of stock market gains that were powered by bets of more stimulus.

FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.4%, with investors also treading water ahead of a weekend meeting between Chinese and U.S. officials to review progress on their Phase 1 trade pact. MKTS/GLOB

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was off 0.5%, led by a 1.5% decline for travel stocks as the UK moved to quarantine travellers from France, the Netherlands, Malta and three other countries due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Banks .FTNMX8350, energy .FTNMX0530 and aero-related .FTNMX2710 stocks also pulled back after leading gains all week.

Airline easyJet Plc EZJ.L slumped 6.5% as the company said it would continue to assess further funding opportunities after raising an extra $266 million from the sale and leaseback of aircraft.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

