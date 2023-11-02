News & Insights

London stocks climb on upbeat earnings, BoE decision in focus

November 02, 2023 — 04:26 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 1.0%

Nov 2 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, supported by a slew of upbeat earnings reports from industry giants like Sainsbury's and Shell, while investors focused on the Bank of England's monetary policy decision due later in the day.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.7% at 0808 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 1% and was on track for a five-session winning streak.

ShellSHEL.L gained 0.8% as the global energy major reported third-quarter profit in line with expectations and announced a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion over the next three months.

The broader oil and gas .FTNMX601010 index was up 0.6% on the news, with higher oil prices also supporting the gains. O/R

Investors will closely monitor the BoE's monetary policy meeting where the central bank is widely expected to hold borrowing costs at a 15-year high of 5.25%.

Supermarket group Sainsbury'sSBRY.L climbed 5.1% after forecasting full-year profit at the upper half of its previous guidance.

Smith+ NephewSN.L beat market expectations for third-quarter revenue on strong demand for its medical products, and named John Rogers, former finance boss of ad group WPP WPP.L, as its new chief financial officer.

The stock jumped 4.2%, while the medical equipment and services .FTNMX201020 index climbed 3.7%, leading sectoral gains.

EntainENT.L shares slipped 5.1% as the owner of Ladbrokes betting shops posted a fall in online net gaming revenue for the third quarter.

