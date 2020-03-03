London stocks climb on hopes of monetary stimulus

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 1.5%

BP, Shell track oil prices higher

Marketing firm 4imprint jumps on minimal virus impact

March 3 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, as central banks around the world raised hopes of more possible monetary stimulus to shield the global economy from the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

The blue-chip index .FTSE gained 1.5% ahead of a G7 central bank conference call of governors and finance ministers that is expected to deal with the outbreak, although a source at the group said it would not detail any immediate fiscal or monetary steps to boost growth.

The domestically focused mid-cap index .FTMC also rose 1.5%, led by British marketing firm 4imprint Group FOUR.L, which jumped 13% after saying it had so far seen minimal impact from the health crisis.

Oil majors BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L gained 1.7% and 1.4%, tracking oil prices. O/R

