London stocks bounce at open after two days of decline

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London-listed stocks opened higher after two days of declines on Wednesday, as cyclical stocks gained ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 up 1.1%

Banks .FTNMX8350 and life insurers .FTNMX8570, which have taken a hit in the last two sessions, led gains among British stocks in early trading.

Focus remains on the Fed's economic outlook and chairman Jerome Powell's speech following the release of a policy statement.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 0.8%, while British mid-cap index .FTMC rose 1.1%.

