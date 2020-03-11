London stock futures jump after BoE's rate cut

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

March 11 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 futures jumped on Wednesday after the Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates to shield the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

FTSE futures FFIc1 gained 0.9% after the central bank cut rates by 50 basis points for the first time since August 2016.

That comes ahead of the unveiling of the first budget of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. New finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to pledge billions of pounds to fight the fall-out from the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The central bank move also lifted sentiment in Europe, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 rising 0.7% and German DAX futures FDXc1 gaining 0.4%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.