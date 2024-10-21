London Stock Exchange’s Strategic Share Transactions Highlighted

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings III Limited, associated with London Stock Exchange Group’s director Martin Brand, has settled call options for ordinary shares. The transactions, conducted outside a trading venue, involved an aggregated volume of 21,126 shares at an average price of USD 128.09 per share. This strategic move showcases active management and strategic engagements in the market by key stakeholders.

