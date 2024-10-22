London Stock Exchange’s Call Options Settled by York Holdings

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

London Stock Exchange Group PLC has announced the settlement of call options linked to its ordinary shares by York Holdings III Limited, associated with Director Martin Brand. The transaction involved a total volume of 21,126 shares, settled at an average price of USD 128.09 per share, occurring outside a trading venue on October 21, 2024.

