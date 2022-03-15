London Stock Exchange teams up with private company platform Floww

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group said on Tuesday it has teamed up with digital platform Floww to help private companies raise capital on markets.

"LSEG will work with Floww to help launch their private primary capital raising facility, while exploring liquidity and secondary market options, including through the use of new technologies," the exchange said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.