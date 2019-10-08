London Stock Exchange Slides as Hong Kong Scraps $39 Billion Bid

London Stock Exchange shares slid on Tuesday after Hong Kong’s bourse abandoned its $39 billion takeover bid.

The latest failed attempt by an overseas exchange to buy the U.K. stock exchange operator sent LSE’s stock down 5%.

The back story. In the last 20 years, the U.K. stock exchange operator has rejected bids from Sweden’s OMX, Australia’s Macquarie Bank and U.S. exchange Nasdaq.

Furthermore, an agreed deal with Canadian stock exchange TMX fell through in 2011. Six years later, European Union regulators blocked the LSE’s £21bn merger plan with German stock exchange Deutsche Börse—the third time the two rivals have tried to do a deal.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing launched its shock £32 billion takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange last month.

The Chinese stock exchange operator, which had bought the London Metal Exchange in 2012, said the deal would “redefine global capital markets for decades to come,” connecting East and West in the process.

A month earlier, LSE had agreed to buy financial data provider Refinitiv for $27 billion, sending LSE share to then-record highs of £65.

HKEX said the Refinitiv deal would be scrapped as part of its offer conditions.

LSE quickly rejected the Hong Kong bid, committing to its Refinitiv acquisition.

The Asian exchange remained undeterred and had until Wednesday to formalize a hostile takeover bid.

What’s new. Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator abandoned its £32 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

HKEX said it was “disappointed” that it had been unable to engage with LSE to realize its ambition to create a world-leading market infrastructure group.

It said it was not in the best interests of HKEX shareholders to pursue the deal.

LSE shares, which climbed as high as £75.10 after HKEX’s £83.61 a share offer, dropped back to £70.

Moving forward. LSE shares failed to get anywhere near the offer price, suggesting investors didn’t believe in the deal.

Barring another bid from an overseas competitor, the Refinitiv deal should now be completed in the second half of 2020.

Broker Redburn said the Refinitiv tie-up offers a 25% upside for LSE shareholders.

It would create a global financial data and trading powerhouse, if LSE can get the deal over the line.

