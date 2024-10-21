London Stock Exchange Shares Traded by York Holdings

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings II Limited, closely associated with London Stock Exchange Group director Martin Brand, has settled call options involving ordinary shares in the company. The transactions, executed outside a trading venue, involved a total volume of 84,588 shares at an average price of USD 128.09 per share. This movement reflects strategic financial activities within the London Stock Exchange Group.

