London Stock Exchange seeks EU approval for $27 billion Refinitiv bid

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange on Wednesday formally asked the European Union's competition officials to approve its $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

The European Commission set a June 26 deadline for its decision, the notification said. It can clear the deal with or without conditions or open a four-month long investigation following the end of its preliminary review if it has serious concerns.

