London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv integration on track

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday it was on track to meet all financial targets as it continued to integrate its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

LSEG said first quarter total income was up 6.3% with good growth across all divisions, and up 6.8% after adjusting for actions taken by the group in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to the exchange stopping trading in its Russian listings.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

