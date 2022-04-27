London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv integration on track

The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday it was on track to meet all financial targets as it continued to integrate its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

LSEG said first quarter total income was up 6.3% with good growth across all divisions, and up 6.8% after adjusting for actions taken by the group in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to the exchange stopping trading in its Russian listings.

