London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L said on Friday that costs and savings targets for integrating its $27 billion acquisition of data company Refinitiv remain unchanged, and that it was launching a 750 million pound ($910.65 million) share buy-back.

"We are managing costs well and we continue to make progress on achievement of synergies," LSEG Chief Executive David Schwimmer said in a statement announcing the company's half-year results.

($1 = 0.8236 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.