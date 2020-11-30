CBOE

London Stock Exchange says new Dutch hub has begun trading shares

Huw Jones Reuters
The London Stock Exchange's Amsterdam-based pan-European share trading platform Turquoise opened for trading on Monday and has seen some activity, a spokeswoman for the exchange said.

The Dutch hub was set up to avoid disruption to the LSE's EU customers, who face having to trade euro-denominated shares inside the bloc from January because Britain's full access to the EU ends on Dec. 31.

