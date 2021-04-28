London Stock Exchange reports 3.9% rise in first quarter income

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group reported a rise of 3.9% in total income in the first quarter as it continued to integrate its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

The group said in a trading statement that its divestment of Borsa Italiana was progressing well and expected to be completed shortly in the second quarter.

About 40 million pounds of cost synergies from the Refinitiv takeover have already been realised on a run-rate basis and new products arising from the combination now launched, the exchange said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Muvija M. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.