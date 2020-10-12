CBOE

London Stock Exchange prepares Dutch share trading arm for full Brexit

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

The London Stock Exchange said its pan-European share trading arm Turquoise will offer trading in EU-listed shares on its Dutch platform next month if there is no direct access to the bloc by then.

"Turquoise can confirm that it is planning on invoking its Brexit contingency plans on Monday 30 November 2020, unless relevant equivalence decisions to allow cross-border services between the EU and UK are agreed prior to this date," the UK exchange said in a statement.

