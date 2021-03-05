London Stock Exchange moves ahead with integrating Refinitiv

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L posted steady full year results for 2020 on Friday, announcing a 7% dividend increase as integration of its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv stepped up a gear.

The exchange said that its FTSE Russell stock indexes business in Britain and most of its other information services will be slotted into a newly formed data and analytics division, as data eclipses the groups trading operations.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, now holds a 15% stake in the exchange following the Refinitiv deal.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

