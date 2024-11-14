News & Insights

London Stock Exchange Launches $1.25B Debt Tender Offer

November 14, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

London Stock Exchange Group’s subsidiary, LSEGA Financing plc, has launched a cash tender offer for its $1.25 billion 2.500% Notes due in 2031 to optimize its debt structure and increase liquidity for noteholders. The offer includes an early tender premium for notes submitted before the early deadline, with the aim to manage up to $250 million in aggregate principal amount. This financial maneuver is part of the group’s strategic efforts to effectively manage its capital.

