London Stock Exchange Group’s Successful Tender Offer Pricing

November 29, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

London Stock Exchange Group’s LSEGA Financing plc has announced the pricing of its tender offer for $1.25 billion in 2.500% Notes due 2031, which was oversubscribed by the early tender deadline. As a result, only notes tendered before the deadline will be accepted on a prorated basis, with settlement expected on December 3, 2024. This move reflects strong investor interest and highlights the company’s strategic financial management.

