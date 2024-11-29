London Stock Exchange Group’s Successful Tender Offer Pricing

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.
London Stock Exchange Group’s LSEGA Financing plc has announced the pricing of its tender offer for $1.25 billion in 2.500% Notes due 2031, which was oversubscribed by the early tender deadline. As a result, only notes tendered before the deadline will be accepted on a prorated basis, with settlement expected on December 3, 2024. This move reflects strong investor interest and highlights the company’s strategic financial management.
