London Stock Exchange Group’s Strategic Call Option Transactions

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

London Stock Exchange Group plc has announced a series of transactions involving call options on its ordinary shares, conducted by York Holdings II Limited, a company closely associated with its director Martin Brand. The transactions, settled at various prices, involved a total volume of 84,588 shares at an average price of USD 128.09 per share. These moves highlight strategic financial activities within the company, drawing attention from market observers.

