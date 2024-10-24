News & Insights

London Stock Exchange Group’s Director-linked Share Transactions

October 24, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings III Limited, closely associated with a director of the London Stock Exchange Group, executed call options settlement involving over 21,000 ordinary shares. The transactions took place outside a trading venue on October 23, 2024, with prices ranging from USD 124.51 to USD 131.66 per share.

