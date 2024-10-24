London Stock Exchange Group’s Director-linked Share Transactions

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings III Limited, closely associated with a director of the London Stock Exchange Group, executed call options settlement involving over 21,000 ordinary shares. The transactions took place outside a trading venue on October 23, 2024, with prices ranging from USD 124.51 to USD 131.66 per share.

For further insights into GB:LSEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.