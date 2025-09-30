London Stock Exchange Group (XTRA:LS4C) Price Target Increased by 32.28% to 148.14

The average one-year price target for London Stock Exchange Group (XTRA:LS4C) has been revised to 148,14 € / share. This is an increase of 32.28% from the prior estimate of 111,99 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 136,55 € to a high of 163,10 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.16% from the latest reported closing price of 98,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in London Stock Exchange Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LS4C is 0.83%, an increase of 15.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 92,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,318K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,064K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LS4C by 24.61% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,235K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LS4C by 18.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,554K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,372K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LS4C by 9.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,118K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LS4C by 24.63% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,735K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LS4C by 11.12% over the last quarter.

