London Stock Exchange Group to hold investor calls for multi-currency bond offering: leads

By David Bell

NEW YORK, Mar 23 (IFR) - The London Stock Exchange Group, the parent company of IFR, will hold investor calls this week for a multi-currency bond offering in US dollars, euros and sterling to refinance a bridge facility used to complete the acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

Global co-ordinators Bank of America, Barclays, Citi and HSBC are holding calls with fixed-income investors on Wednesday and Thursday this week for an offering of A3/A rated senior unsecured notes across the three currencies.

LSEG indicated in an investor presentation on Tuesday the scope to issue around £4bn-£5bn equivalent of new bonds, which will be used alongside the £4bn proceeds of LSEG's sale of Borsa Italiana to Euronext to refinance the US$8bn outstanding on a bridge facility used to finance the acquisition of Refinitiv.

The approximately £3.8bn of existing LSEG bonds, term loans and commercial paper currently in place are expected to stay in place, according to the company.

