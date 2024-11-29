London Stock Exchange Group Reveals Oversubscribed Tender Offer

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

London Stock Exchange Group’s LSEGA Financing has announced the early results of its tender offer for $1.25 billion in notes due 2031. The offer, which was oversubscribed, saw $611.7 million in notes tendered, with $250 million being accepted for purchase. The early settlement for these notes is expected on December 3, 2024.

For further insights into GB:LSEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.