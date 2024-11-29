London Stock Exchange Group Reveals Oversubscribed Tender Offer

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.
London Stock Exchange Group’s LSEGA Financing has announced the early results of its tender offer for $1.25 billion in notes due 2031. The offer, which was oversubscribed, saw $611.7 million in notes tendered, with $250 million being accepted for purchase. The early settlement for these notes is expected on December 3, 2024.
