News & Insights

Stocks

London Stock Exchange Group Reports Major Share Transaction

October 22, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

London Stock Exchange Group has reported a transaction involving York Holdings II Limited, associated with Director Martin Brand, involving call options on ordinary shares. The settlement involved a significant volume of 84,588 shares at an average price of USD 128.09 per share. This high-volume transaction underscores active engagement and strategic financial maneuvers within the company.

For further insights into GB:LSEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.