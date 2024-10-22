London Stock Exchange Group Reports Major Share Transaction

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

London Stock Exchange Group has reported a transaction involving York Holdings II Limited, associated with Director Martin Brand, involving call options on ordinary shares. The settlement involved a significant volume of 84,588 shares at an average price of USD 128.09 per share. This high-volume transaction underscores active engagement and strategic financial maneuvers within the company.

For further insights into GB:LSEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.