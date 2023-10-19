News & Insights

London Stock Exchange Group Q3 Total Income Up 3.5%

October 19, 2023

(RTTNews) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) reported that its third quarter total income, including recoveries, rose 3.5% to 2.05 billion pounds from 1.99 billion pounds in the prior year.

Quarterly total income, excluding recoveries, was up 8.0% year-on-year at constant currency basis, and 7.0% on an organic basis. Quarterly total income, including recoveries, was up 7.6% year-on-year at constant currency basis, and 6.6% on an organic basis.

The company said it is on-track to deliver full year constant currency growth in total income, excluding recoveries, towards the upper end of the 6%-8% guidance range.

