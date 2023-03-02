London Stock Exchange Group posts steady 2022 earnings, eyes buyback on Blackstone/TR stake

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L reported slightly above consensus results for 2022 on Thursday, and hailed its integration of data and analytics group Refinitiv as a success.

LSEG reported total income, including recoveries, of 7.743 billion pounds ($9.28 billion) for 2022, just above analysts' consensus of 7.733 billion pounds. It reported a basic earnings per share of 141.8 pence and a dividend per share of 107 pence, both above analysts' forecasts.

"In addition to our existing share buyback, we are today announcing plans to seek shareholder approval for a buyback directed towards the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium's stake, which will benefit all shareholders," LSEG Chief Executive David Schwimmer said in a statement.

LSEG completed its $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv in January 2021.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, owned about $5.6 billion worth of LSEG shares as of Jan 31.

($1 = 0.8344 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)

