London Stock Exchange Group posts steady 2022 earnings, eyes buyback on Blackstone/TR stake

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 02, 2023 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

Adds more detail on directed buyback

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L reported slightly stronger than expected full-year income for 2022 on Thursday, and hailed its integration of Refinitiv as a success as it announced plans to step up its ownership of the data analytics group.

LSEG reported total income, including recoveries, of 7.743 billion pounds ($9.28 billion) in preliminary results for 2022, just above analysts' consensus of 7.733 billion pounds. It reported a basic earnings per share of 141.8 pence and a dividend per share of 107 pence, both above analysts' forecasts.

"In addition to our existing share buyback, we are today announcing plans to seek shareholder approval for a buyback directed towards the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium's stake, which will benefit all shareholders," LSEG Chief Executive David Schwimmer said in a statement.

The directed buyback from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium, from which LSEG bought Refinitiv for $27 billion in January 2021, is expected to be up to 750 million pounds by April 2024, LSEG said.

It said 300 million pounds of a separate 750 million pound share buyback was executed in 2022, with the remainder to be completed by July 2023.

Schwimmer said the integration of Refinitiv and a strategic $2 billion partnership announced with Microsoft in December meant the group is "shifting from integration to transformation".

($1 = 0.8344 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)

