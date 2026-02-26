Markets

London Stock Exchange Group FY25 Adj. Operating Profit Rises

February 26, 2026 — 03:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) reported that its fiscal 2025 profit before tax was 1.97 billion pounds, an increase of 56.5% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 238.4 pence compared to 128.8 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 3.51 billion pounds, up 10.8%. Adjusted earnings per share was 420.6 pence compared to 363.5 pence.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, total income - incl. recoveries - of 9.35 billion pounds, up 5.5% from prior year. Total income - excl. recoveries - was 8.99 billion pounds, up 5.8%.

For fiscal 2026, the Group expects organic constant currency growth in total income - excl. recoveries - of 6.5-7.5%.

London Stock Exchange Group also said it will commence a share buyback programme to purchase ordinary shares with an aggregate value of up to 750 million pounds. Purchases will commence immediately and will end no later than 29 May 2026.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group are trading at 8,106.00 pence, up 4.00%.

