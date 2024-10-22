News & Insights

London Stock Exchange Group, Dun & Bradstreet Collaborate To Expand Access To Private Markets Data

October 22, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

October 22, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - London Stock Exchange Group and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB), Tuesday announced a partnership to expand access to private market information.

Under the multi-year deal, LSEG's capital markets data, including deals, private equity, news, and research, will be combined with Dun & Bradstreet's trusted private market data providing visibility on officers and directors, ownership insights, and financial information.

The collaboration is expected to enhance data discoverability and interoperability, and improve access to private company financial information.

Additionally, LSEG and Dun & Bradstreet are developing a new private market data feed, set to be available for customers in 2025.

Currently, Dun & Bradstreet's stock is trading at $11.13, down 1.15 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

