London Stock Exchange Group - ADR (LNSTY) Price Target Increased by 6.98% to 32.93

The average one-year price target for London Stock Exchange Group - ADR (OTC:LNSTY) has been revised to 32.93 / share. This is an increase of 6.98% from the prior estimate of 30.78 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.27 to a high of 40.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.79% from the latest reported closing price of 28.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in London Stock Exchange Group - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNSTY is 0.30%, an increase of 11.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.78% to 2,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,049K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSTY by 34.67% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo C&B Large Cap Value Portfolio C&B Large Cap Value Portfolio holds 252K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 129K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNSTY by 45.16% over the last quarter.

Madison Asset Management holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSTY by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNSTY by 7.39% over the last quarter.

