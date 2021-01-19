US Markets
TRI

London Stock Exchange expects to complete Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29

Contributor
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it should complete its $27 billion acquisition of data provider Refinitiv on Jan. 29.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange LSE.L said on Tuesday it should complete its $27 billion acquisition of data provider Refinitiv on Jan. 29.

The company said it expected all outstanding regulatory approvals for the deal to come "shortly", enabling it to close the all-share deal in coming days.

The deal was approved by the European Union this month.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Reuters News' parent Thomson Reuters.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular