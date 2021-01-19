London Stock Exchange expects to complete Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29

Jan 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange LSE.L said on Tuesday it should complete its $27 billion acquisition of data provider Refinitiv on Jan. 29.

The company said it expected all outstanding regulatory approvals for the deal to come "shortly", enabling it to close the all-share deal in coming days.

The deal was approved by the European Union this month.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Reuters News' parent Thomson Reuters.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.