London Stock Exchange Director’s Firm Engages in Call Options

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings III Limited, closely associated with London Stock Exchange Group director Martin Brand, executed a series of transactions settling call options on the group’s ordinary shares. The transactions, conducted on October 22, 2024, involved multiple trades at varying prices, highlighting active engagement in the financial market outside traditional trading venues.

