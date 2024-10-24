News & Insights

London Stock Exchange Directors Engage in Substantial Stock Options

October 24, 2024

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings II Limited, closely associated with Martin Brand, a director at London Stock Exchange Group, has settled call options involving ordinary shares of the company. The transactions involved a substantial volume of 85,300 shares at an average price of USD 128.09 per share. This move highlights active engagement in stock options by key stakeholders within the company.

