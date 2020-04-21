London Stock Exchange committed to Refinitiv deal in pandemic-hit markets

By Huw Jones

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it was committed to completing its $27 billion takeover of data company Refinitiv in the second half of the year, with no plans to revise its savings targets for the deal as a deep recession beckons.

"We still have a lot of confidence in the transaction, in the strategic rationale of the transaction," LSE Chief Executive David Schwimmer told analysts.

The coronavirus pandemic is sending economies rapidly into deep recession, forcing many companies to furlough millions of staff and raise funds to stay afloat.

Analysts asked Schwimmer whether the deteriorating economy was changing his view of the Refinitiv deal and he said it was "a little bit early to be speculating" on synergies from the deal.

The recurring nature of Refinitiv's income was an "attractive element" that offers resiliency during such economic conditions, Schwimmer said.

"I don't think that at this point we have any plans to change anything in terms of our target synergies," Schwimmer said.

"We think the combined business would be able to continue to perform well through an environment like this and would be able to handle the leverage."

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News.

($1 = 0.8058 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

