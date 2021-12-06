London Stock Exchange acquires Quantile

BX

London Stock Exchange Group plc said on Monday it had acquired Quantile Group Limited to expand its range of Post Trade risk management solutions.

Quantile is a provider of portfolio, margin and capital optimisation services.

LSEG has agreed to pay up to £274 million ($362 million) to Quantile's shareholders.

LSEG owns finanical data and analytics provider Refinitiv, that was carved out from Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, in 2018 by a consortium led by Blackstone BX.N before being bought by LSEG in January 2021.

Thomson Reuters now holds a minority stake in LSEG and Refinitiv pays Thomson Reuters for news it distributes. ($1 = 0.7561 pounds)

