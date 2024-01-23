London Southend Airport lender Carlyle demands faster loan repayment

Adds comments from Carlyle in paragraphs 5-6

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Esken ESKN.L, the owner of London Southend Airport, is facing demands by a Carlyle CG.O fund to repay an outstanding convertible loan four years before its maturity date, the group said on Tuesday.

The demands are part of a legal dispute over a convertible loan extended by Carlyle Global Infrastructure Fund in 2021. Convertible loans are a form of debt that can be transformed into a company's shares under certain conditions.

Carlyle, which last year launched legal action over an alleged breach to the convertible loan agreement, has now requested payment of 193.75 million pounds ($246.88 million) by Feb. 16, Esken said.

Esken said an acceleration of the debt repayments would be "value destructive" to all stakeholders and is focused on finding a new owner for the airport.

"Following repeated and continuing defaults under our loan agreement since 2022, Carlyle can no longer wait patiently," a spokesperson for the U.S. asset manager said.

"We have made numerous proposals to Esken and the airport to secure the airport's long-term future, and look forward to stable ownership of the airport by an experienced and financially strong entity."

