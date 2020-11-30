London police shut roads as suspect package found near skyscraper

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British police responded to a report of a suspect package at the Heron Tower skyscraper in central London on Monday, closing nearby roads.

"We have set up a 200 metre cordon around the building, closing off roads in the immediate area to traffic and pedestrians," City of London Police said on Twitter. "Please avoid the area at this time."

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

