London office market in 'rental recession' as vacancies hit 30-yr high - Jefferies

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - London's embattled office market is in 'rental recession' as volumes of empty space across the capital's West End, City and Canary Wharf business districts hit a 30-year high, analysts at Jefferies said on Wednesday.

In a note downgrading Land Securities LAND.L, British Land BLND.L, Derwent London DLN.L and Great Portland Estates GPEG.L, Jefferies estimated a 20% contraction in London office usage due to post-pandemic hybrid working and increasing occupier preference for greener buildings in the suburbs.

"Retail was technology's first casualty and we think offices are next. Utilisation has shrunk and landlords are losing pricing power as tenants offload surplus space," the analysts said.

Jefferies estimated West End vacancies of 7%, with rates in the City and Canary Wharf at 10% and more than 20% respectively, with the tipping point for a rental recession historically around 8%.

At more than 30 pounds ($36.43) a square foot, Jefferies said rents achieved by warehouse landlord Segro SGRO.L at logistics park Park Royal were likely now higher than the market rate at Canary Wharf, home to several major financial tenants including Barclays BARC.L, JPMorgan JPM.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N.

Long-term Canary Wharf resident HSBC HSBA.L recently announced it would be relocating to the City but is expected to lease 30% less space at its new home, according to the note.

"Investment market liquidity is receding on rent uncertainty and squeezing developer profits," the note said.

"London REITs (real estate investment trusts) appear cheap but are probably not good value."

($1 = 0.8235 pounds)

