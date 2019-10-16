London Metal Exchange to hike trading and clearing fees from Jan. 2020

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it would raise its trading and clearing fees 8% from January 2020, its first increase in five years to keep up with inflation.

The exchange, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, also said it would increase the over-the-counter booking fee to $1.14 per lot from $1.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens)

